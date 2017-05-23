R10bn spent by organs of state important lever for economic transformation

Cape Town — Tourism Minister Tokozile Xasa says the estimated R10bn that organs of state spend annually on travel and related services could be an important lever for radical economic transformation.

Other mechanisms that could be used are government controls over the licensing of tour operators, gaming operations (including casinos), duty-free stores, car rental parking bays at strategic hubs, accommodation and retail facilities at state-owned facilities.

Xasa made the remarks in her maiden budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

She said such levers could be used to accelerate radical economic transformation and the Department of Tourism would be working with partner departments in pursuit of this goal. "A targeted approach to positioning black enterprises in South African Tourism marketing efforts is a critical part of fulfilment of that mandate," the minister said.

Black entrepreneurs would be targeted as the leaders in growing new markets in Asia and the Middle East, through various programmes run by South African Tourism. They would also be encouraged to participate in international trade shows and expos as part of the radical economic transformation programme.

Xasa said the department will also implement its transformation plan, which was developed under the guidance of its broad-based black economic empowerment Charter Council, that includes putting together a framework for maximising empowerment of black people through concessions in state-owned facilities and partnerships to bring in existing black operators to serve as management companies for state-owned facilities.

Other measures are partnership with industry to scale up enterprise and supplier development and the effective use of state procurement levers, in conjunction with Treasury, to empower black suppliers of tourism products and services.

The plan envisages strengthening market access for black-owned enterprises in terms of government-driven marketing initiatives, and enhanced mechanisms for access to funding for new initiatives and expansion projects.

The National Empowerment Fund (NEF) has established a transformation fund in collaboration with the government to support small-and medium-sized enterprises in the sector.

The fund is a combination of grant funding and debt financing and will be used to drive sector transformation and unlock capital investment in tourism. It is currently capitalised to R120m with plans to build it to R360m in the medium term. Every rand from the department is matched by R2 from the NEF.

The tourism department is due to host a national conference on transformation in tourism in the third quarter of the 2017-18 financial year, which is intended to improve compliance and commitment to an inclusive tourism economy.