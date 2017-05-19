National

The return of ‘prince’ Brian Molefe to Eskom is perverse, Nzimande says

19 May 2017 - 13:24 Staff Writer
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: SOWETAN
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: SOWETAN

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande described Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom as perverse and inexcusable, on Friday.

"That’s perverse. We can’t allow perversion … who will suffer in the end? It’s the ANC‚" Nzimande said at a conference hosted by the SACP.

"We have nothing against Brian personally. We are against wrong things."

Molefe returned to Eskom after a brief stint as an ANC MP‚ where he had allegedly been installed in order to replace Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

But reports have suggested that ANC and SACP leaders rejected President Jacob Zuma’s attempt to have Molefe take over from Gordhan in a recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Molefe had stepped down as Eskom CEO in November after he was implicated in state capture allegations by former public protector Thuli Madonsela. He said he was leaving in the interests of good corporate governance and to clear his name.

This week, Molefe resumed his post as Eskom boss after resigning from Parliament. The move has been widely criticised‚ including by the ANC.

Nzimande said private interests were "corrupting and factionalising" the ruling party.

"Something like an alien substance has found its way into our movement … this includes the rise of private interests… this is our immediate enemy‚" he said at the SACP Imbizo in Boksburg.

"Part of radical economic transformation must be to defeat these parasitic networks that are eating our state. You can’t separate the two."

Nzimande also dismissed those who said the SACP had no right to comment on problems in the ruling party.

"We are told we mustn’t talk about the ANC … these princes who get sworn into Parliament and after a few months they go back to Eskom."

TMG Digital

What Brian Molefe's return to Eskom means for SA

The cynical and expedient reappointment of disgraced former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe looks like another hoop in the Zupta state-capture enterprise
Features
1 day ago

Brian Molefe is a no-show at African Utility Week

Eskom CEO and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown were expected to address delegates at the conference but neither were present
National
3 days ago

SACP Western Cape mulls contesting 2019 elections

Provincial chairman Anthony Dietrich says the region will refer the resolution that the party stands on its own to the central committee for ...
Politics
4 days ago

Zuma publicly backs Nkosazana for president, tears into alliance partners

'She is bold and you can’t fool her. She is someone you can trust'
Politics
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The return of ‘prince’ Brian Molefe to Eskom is ...
National
2.
Until gas can be made from shale gas in SA, it ...
National
3.
SA’s healthcare ranked 119 out of 195 countries
National / Health
4.
Energy issues ignite strong words in Parliament
National

Related Articles

Brian Molefe is a no-show at African Utility Week
National

What Brian Molefe's return to Eskom means for SA
Features / Cover Story

SACP Western Cape mulls contesting 2019 elections
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.