SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande described Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom as perverse and inexcusable, on Friday.

"That’s perverse. We can’t allow perversion … who will suffer in the end? It’s the ANC‚" Nzimande said at a conference hosted by the SACP.

"We have nothing against Brian personally. We are against wrong things."

Molefe returned to Eskom after a brief stint as an ANC MP‚ where he had allegedly been installed in order to replace Pravin Gordhan as finance minister.

But reports have suggested that ANC and SACP leaders rejected President Jacob Zuma’s attempt to have Molefe take over from Gordhan in a recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Molefe had stepped down as Eskom CEO in November after he was implicated in state capture allegations by former public protector Thuli Madonsela. He said he was leaving in the interests of good corporate governance and to clear his name.

This week, Molefe resumed his post as Eskom boss after resigning from Parliament. The move has been widely criticised‚ including by the ANC.

Nzimande said private interests were "corrupting and factionalising" the ruling party.

"Something like an alien substance has found its way into our movement … this includes the rise of private interests… this is our immediate enemy‚" he said at the SACP Imbizo in Boksburg.

"Part of radical economic transformation must be to defeat these parasitic networks that are eating our state. You can’t separate the two."

Nzimande also dismissed those who said the SACP had no right to comment on problems in the ruling party.

"We are told we mustn’t talk about the ANC … these princes who get sworn into Parliament and after a few months they go back to Eskom."

TMG Digital