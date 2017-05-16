Brian Molefe is a no-show at African Utility Week

They followed the ANC and the DA‚ who condemned Molefe’s re-appointment and called for the decision to be reversed.

Molefe resigned after being linked to the Gupta family in the State of Capture report by then public protector Thuli Madonsela.

On Monday the DA filed an urgent court application for Molefe’s reappointment to be overturned and for him to be blocked from performing his duties as CEO.

Brown was summoned to Luthuli House after the ANC called on her to reverse Molefe’s reappointment or dissolve the Eskom board.