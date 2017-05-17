BUSINESS DAY TV: When inside the system, it is harder to speak out: Part 1

BUSINESS DAY TV: Explosive allegations were revealed by the amaBhungane centre for investigative journalism today. The new evidence suggests that Brian Molefe helped the Guptas hijack a coal mine and President [Jacob] Zuma fired the then mines minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi because he refused to play along. But Eskom chair Ben Ngubane has rejected the accusations, calling them preposterous. Although the company refused an interview with us to discuss this further, so joining us for a closer look at the findings is Susan Comrie, she’s an investigative journalist at amaBhungane.

Susan … so this isn’t a report that you rustled up over the weekend, this has taken a lot of work, in fact it’s been years in the making because you have been following the money so to speak. How certain are you of the facts in this report?

SUSAN COMRIE: The allegation from the former minister Mr Ramatlhodi really was something that came out right at the end. We had been putting the story together for a long time, building a timeline of the Optimum deal and how things had unfolded. We had actually only approached him last week when the dates started correlating, we thought we’d heard a rumour before that his removal may have had something to do with the fact that he had given Glencore its licence back. There was a period in early August if I’m correct where Glencore …

BDTV: … 2015 we’re talking here?

SC: Yes, 2015, where Optimum’s licence was very briefly suspended and then given back. It was a bit of a debacle and we had heard at the time that his removal had perhaps had to do with the fact, not around that he had removed the licence but that he had given it back in the end. So we called him on Friday and it was at that point that he then said he was willing to tell us what had actually happened.

BDTV: Immediately what that triggers is the question around why it took the former mines minister to come forward, so long and not only come forward on his own but why it took you to approach him before a damning testimony like this actually came to the fore?

SC: Yes, it is a good question and one that he is probably best placed to answer about why he didn’t feel comfortable speaking about it at the time. It’s fair to say we all know what it’s like when people are inside the system, it is harder for them to speak out and they have more to lose. If one, he has put the allegations out there. What we’ve had from Eskom are these very sort of broad denials to say the suggestion is absurd.

At the same time they haven’t actually specifically denied that the meeting took place and what we had then later today when the board chairperson, Mr Ben Ngubane, when he was asked about it, he seemed to have suggested that perhaps a meeting did take place but that he had asked for help, that it wasn’t so much of a demand.

BDTV: And we are seeing a very clear pattern emerging here Susan, because like Mcebisi Jonas, he was asked by Duduzane Zuma to visit the Gupta’s house. Unlike Mcebisi he didn’t go there, though. There’s actually a modus operandi that seems to be emerging on how the Guptas got government ministers to their house via Duduzane Zuma, who worked for them at the time?

SC: Yes, that was a fascinating allegation that had actually only came out today, that wasn’t in our story that Duduzane Zuma had made this approach to Ramatlhodi as well. And it’s an interesting sort of modus operandi as you say. To a degree when you have walked down that path and you’ve already said yes to the President’s son to a meeting, you can understand how people get pulled a little bit further into that whole nest and end up doing things that they perhaps wouldn’t have wanted to do.

BDTV: What is interesting is that it’s taken a team of investigative journalists to actually dig all of this up and put it all together. Have you been able to validate all that’s emerged so far and I’m sure, a lot of the authorities would be coming forward now to actually look at the proof you can potentially put on the table?

SC: That’s the interesting point is that most of this was out there. Most of this was buried in the public protector’s report. But when the public protector’s report came out it was this massive stack and it was full of all these allegations and a lot of the detail really got lost, and that’s why we had wanted to go back to Optimum, because we knew that there was so much detail in that report and there was so much that started to make sense when you started to understand it on a timeline.

For instance one of the things that had come out in the public protector’s report, which we perhaps hadn’t been aware of before then, was that Glencore had actually received an offer as early as 1 July for Optimum, yet at the time they didn’t realise that it was from the Guptas. It came via KPMG and it was from an anonymous buyer. They turned it down. What then emerged from the public protector’s report was that actually that was the first bid there by the Guptas trying to get hold of that mine.

So we now know that from July 1 onwards you have this constant pressure of them wanting to buy Optimum. And then a lot of other things start to make sense and start to slot in. But to answer your question most of the information is there, it’s in the public protector’s report, it’s in statements that have been made to the public protector’s office. Unfortunately, as we know, that entire process has been held up because it’s been taken on review.

BDTV: So after minister Ramatlhodi was fired as the mines minister and Mosebenzi Zwane replaced him, how then did it unfold that the Guptas actually got their hands on Optimum Coal?

SC: It’s a complex process. You had the business rescue practitioners who were in charge of Optimum Coal Mine and Optimum Coal Holdings. There were bidders that were brought in to look at that mine. The problem was that Eskom was saying absolutely we will not negotiate, we want the coal at R150 per tonne, which by any reasonable standard was losing money and that’s why Glencore had triggered the hardship clause in their contract to begin with.

The interesting thing that happened is in November you have Oakbay or Tegeta, they’re the last man standing, and you suddenly have Eskom starting to push the business rescue practitioners to say you need to negotiate, you’ve got an offer on the table …

BDTV: And making upfront payments?

SC: That came at a later stage but one of the interesting things that happened right at the end when they were negotiating the deal is that Matshela Koko who as we know was the CEO, acting CEO until recently, he came in and he forced the deal from an Optimum Coal Mine level to an Optimum Coal Holdings level. Now it’s little bit complex and I’d encourage people to go back and read that section of the public protector’s report, but essentially what has happened, at the last minute, Eskom said, we will not accept this deal unless you force it up a level to the holdings company level.

Now what that did is it drew in two very valuable assets into that deal. So suddenly the Guptas being last men standing are being presented with a deal that’s no longer just one loss making mine. Suddenly they’re being presented with a deal which includes Optimum Coal terminal, the very valuable Richards Bay export allocation as well as Koornfontein Mine, which as we know earlier in 2016 was given a R7bn seven year contract with Eskom.

BDTV: Okay, well let’s hit pause on the conversation for now …