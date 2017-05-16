Companies / Energy

Brian Molefe helped the Guptas ‘hijack a mine’, says Ngoako Ramatlhodi

Former mineral resources minister says he was pressured into blackmailing Glencore‚ owner of the Optimum coal mine that supplied coal to Eskom

16 May 2017 - 07:50 Staff Writer
Brian Molefe. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has accused Eskom CE Brian Molefe and chairman Ben Ngubane of helping the Gupta family "hijack" a coal mine.

The explosive allegations were revealed on Tuesday by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and published by Eyewitness News.

The allegations surface a day after Molefe resumed his job as CEO of the electricity utility after a dispute over his multi-million rand "golden handshake".

Ramatlhodi told amaBhungane that he was pressured into effectively blackmailing Glencore‚ owner of the Optimum coal mine that supplied coal to Eskom’s Hendrina power station.

Optimum was placed under business rescue after Molefe reportedly refused to renegotiate a coal supply contract and imposed a R2bn penalty against the company.

SA was experiencing load shedding at the time. Ramatlhodi said he resisted pressure to suspend the company’s mining licences and soon afterwards was removed as minister and replaced by Mosebenzi Zwane.

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma denied the allegations‚ saying they were "devoid of logic‚ and all fair-minded citizens will find it impossible to believe it".

Molefe did not respond to questions about the claims or the fact that the State of Capture report by former public protector Thuli Madonsela put him‚ at the time‚ in regular contact with the Gupta family.

Molefe received a rousing welcome from employees as he reported for work on Monday.

The DA has filed an urgent application with the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to stop Molefe from resuming his role as CEO.

The ANC has also spoken out against Molefe’s return to Eskom. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown was asked by the party to overturn the decision to reappoint him and dissolve the board.

'We must continue with our nuclear programmes,' Molefe tells Eskom staff

'We must continue our mission of keeping the lights on and this winter we want very few incidents'
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Brian Molefe’s gravy and a stew of corruption

The Eskom board has decided to offer veteran ANC MP Brian Molefe his job back after his three-month sabbatical in Parliament. Some of President Jacob ...
DA asks court to block return of CE Brian Molefe to Eskom

Board’s decision to return him to top Eskom position is irrational, party argues, while ANC calls it reckless
