Treasury will be enforcer of fiscal consolidation, says Malusi Gigaba

The Treasury had to be a strong institution if it was to meet its socioeconomic mandate, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in Parliament on Tuesday.

The minister also said in his first meeting with members of Parliament’s standing committee on finance that the Treasury would be the "enforcer" across the government in terms of the implementation of the fiscal consolidation that was required by the current environment. The government would have to make do with less resources.

The Treasury would be managing fiscal consolidation in a prudent manner while playing a redistributive role. "In the current situation we are in, we need to be responsible and act conscientiously," Gigaba said.