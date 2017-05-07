Gigaba cancels multibillion-rand deal involving Gupta-linked company

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has canned a multibillion-rand deal involving a Gupta-linked company.

The Sunday Times has it on good authority that Gigaba summoned Denel board chairman Dan Mantsha to Durban on Friday to express his concern about the financial implications of the deal for the National Treasury.

Gigaba — who has admitted to visiting the Guptas and attending their Diwali celebrations — also instructed Mantsha to withdraw Denel's high court application against the Treasury. Denel challenged former finance minister Pravin Gordhan's refusal to approve the company's joint venture with VR Laser Asia to form a new company called Denel Asia.

Read the full article in the Sunday Times.