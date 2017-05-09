LETTER: Gigaba has lost credibility

As a friend used to say, quoting from Star Wars: "When you decide to move to the Dark Side there is no coming back." Perhaps more South Africans should realise this because once you take your first bribe or tell your first lie, that’s it. You’re done and you can never undo it. Even a sorry won’t do if it’s a criminal matter.

It is just as bad to distort the truth and side with the corrupters, so I am afraid Finance Minister Malusi "Allusion" Gigaba is "done" after having adopted the stance that the latest ministerial reshuffle "had nothing to do with the currency depreciation" or the "junk status".

Andy ClayVia e-mail