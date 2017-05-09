Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gigaba has lost credibility

09 May 2017 - 05:53
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

As a friend used to say, quoting from Star Wars: "When you decide to move to the Dark Side there is no coming back." Perhaps more South Africans should realise this because once you take your first bribe or tell your first lie, that’s it. You’re done and you can never undo it. Even a sorry won’t do if it’s a criminal matter.

It is just as bad to distort the truth and side with the corrupters, so I am afraid Finance Minister Malusi "Allusion" Gigaba is "done" after having adopted the stance that the latest ministerial reshuffle "had nothing to do with the currency depreciation" or the "junk status".

Andy ClayVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s solitary stand at WEF
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
Colonial baby turfed out with bath water
Opinion
5.
DAVID MAYNIER: ‘Malikanegate’ ahead?
Opinion / On My Mind

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.