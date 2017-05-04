DAVID MAYNIER: ‘Malikanegate’ ahead?

The minister was forced into damage-control mode hours before departing for an international investor roadshow, desperately trying to reassure investors that not only did his economic adviser’s ideas not represent government policy, but that he had been "reined in" and told to "keep quiet". The slap-down was brutal and public, and suggested the adviser was a dead man walking.

But Malikane has done anything but "keep quiet". Interviewed on SAfm, he bashed ratings agencies; on Cape Talk he bashed the private sector; in the Sowetan he bashed the National Development Plan; and in Rapport he warned of a coming civil war.

And far from being banished to the seminar room, he hovered at the minister’s side during meetings with international financial institutions and investors in the US.