Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday said the time had come for the ANC to take a look in the mirror‚ and find a way to become the organisation envisioned by leaders like Nelson Mandela‚ Walter Sisulu and Ahmed Kathrada.

Gordhan was speaking at the Old Fort cells on Constitution Hill in Johannesburg at the screening of a documentary titled Promises and Lies — Fault Lines in the ANC.

The documentary is largely formulated around never-before-seen images captured by British photographer Laurie Sparham of ANC leaders in exile in Zambia and other countries‚ and includes interviews with former finance minister Trevor Manuel as well as Robert McBride‚ head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

"These photographs and video all come to us at a very timeous moment‚ at a time when there is some sort of paradigm shift around the world and also in our own country‚" Gordhan said.

"The ANC as we have known it‚ the struggle ethos and ethic ... that propelled hundreds of thousands of activists and people in SA and around the world to struggle against apartheid and to build a new and democratic SA‚ is an ethic and ethos that is being challenged at the moment‚ and being undermined in many ways as well."

Gordhan said the time had come for the ANC to take a long‚ hard look in the mirror‚ and recognise the weaknesses in the party.