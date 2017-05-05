Behind the brain drain at treasury

Malikane is a respected academic whose Marxist economic views are well known. He recently called for the revolutionary overthrow of "white monopoly capital" through the expropriation of land and the nationalisation of the mines, the banks and insurance companies in order to accelerate racial redress.

His populist views, which chime more with those of the EFF than the ANC, mirror the anger and impatience of a group of young activists over the failure of the economy to reduce inequality over the past 20 years, even as a small black elite has amassed enormous wealth.

Though his anger is justified, Malikane’s policies would be ruinous for SA based on the experiences of other countries, including Venezuela whose economy shrank by 19% last year.

They also contradict treasury’s view of inclusive growth, which is premised on the maintenance of private property ownership in a market economy in which the energies of the private sector are not destroyed but harnessed to drive growth.

"There is simply no way these radically different approaches can be reconciled," says the Centre for Development & Enterprise’s Ann Bernstein. "Gigaba is — to put it politely — misleading himself and the rest of us if he says that such a reconciliation is even conceivable."