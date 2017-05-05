Opening balance
Behind the brain drain at treasury
Gigaba needs to select a rock-solid director-general from within national treasury to counter the damage done by Chris Malikane’s appointment
The departure from national treasury of Pravin Gordhan, his deputy Mcebisi Jonas, director-general Lungisa Fuzile — and probably soon Andrew Donaldson — represents a significant loss of expertise where SA can least afford it.
Donaldson (59) has formally requested to take early retirement. He has been at treasury for 24 years, even longer than Fuzile, at 19 years. Most recently Donaldson headed the Government Technical Advisory Centre, a treasury agency tasked with building financial and project management skills in government.
Though new finance minister Malusi Gigaba has promised that policy continuity and fiscal consolidation will be maintained, his appointment of Wits economics professor Chris Malikane as his special adviser has set the financial community’s teeth on edge.
Staff continuity is a big part of treasury’s success; great depth of talent for Gigaba to choose from
Malikane is a respected academic whose Marxist economic views are well known. He recently called for the revolutionary overthrow of "white monopoly capital" through the expropriation of land and the nationalisation of the mines, the banks and insurance companies in order to accelerate racial redress.
His populist views, which chime more with those of the EFF than the ANC, mirror the anger and impatience of a group of young activists over the failure of the economy to reduce inequality over the past 20 years, even as a small black elite has amassed enormous wealth.
Though his anger is justified, Malikane’s policies would be ruinous for SA based on the experiences of other countries, including Venezuela whose economy shrank by 19% last year.
They also contradict treasury’s view of inclusive growth, which is premised on the maintenance of private property ownership in a market economy in which the energies of the private sector are not destroyed but harnessed to drive growth.
"There is simply no way these radically different approaches can be reconciled," says the Centre for Development & Enterprise’s Ann Bernstein. "Gigaba is — to put it politely — misleading himself and the rest of us if he says that such a reconciliation is even conceivable."
This makes Gigaba’s choice for his new director-general (DG) absolutely paramount. Choosing a rock-solid technocrat is essential if Gigaba is serious about reassuring investors and the local business community that market-friendly policies will be maintained.
The CEO Initiative, which represents about 100 top SA executives, has so far de-clined to meet Gigaba and failed to accompany him on his recent US investment road show. The group is currently debating whether to still pursue two bold initiatives they developed in partnership with Gordhan to help revitalise growth — a R1.5bn small business fund and a R50bn internship programme. These good-faith projects were the business community’s way of sharing the burden for redress and reconstruction with government, based on the belief that government was committed to growing the economy — not sabotaging it.
Given that President Jacob Zuma’s axing of Gordhan has surely scuppered what little growth was beginning to emerge, business has been left wondering what the point was of it all and if there is any sense in still footing the bill.
In a recent statement, Business Leadership SA said it regards the present situation "as the political and economic low point of our young democracy".
Gigaba must realise that without a revival of business confidence, SA will not achieve the investment required to drive faster growth or the tax revenue necessary to maintain public spending at current levels.
The new minister has promised to give serious consideration to in-house applicants for the position of DG.
"Obviously continuity has been a big part of national treasury’s success over the past 20 years but it also isn’t reliant on just a few people," says Donaldson. "It has a great depth of capacity."
The top 10 candidates, all heads of divisions, have amassed almost 150 years of treasury expertise between them. Of these, five have accumulated 20 or more years of treasury experience each.
Among the most well-known is Ismail Momoniat — "Momo" to the financial community — the current head of tax and finance sector policy. This division is responsible for proposing the reforms to SA’s financial sector regulatory framework, including the shift towards a twin peak model.
Momoniat, who holds two master’s degrees, one in economics from the London School of Economics and one in maths from Wits University, has driven key public finance governance legislation including the Public Finance Management Act.
[The present situation is] the political and economic low point of our young democracyBusiness Leadership SA
Another front-runner is Monale Ratsoma, who has been at treasury for six years and previously headed its Asset & Liability Management division. He holds a master’s in economics from the University of Johannesburg and previously worked as a chief economist for Thebe Investment Corp after a long stint as a senior macro strategist with Absa Capital.
Michael Sachs, who heads the budget office responsible for crafting the national budget, has been at treasury for eight years. Son of ANC veteran Albie Sachs, he has two master’s degrees, including one in international development from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the US.
No treasury officials other than Fuzile and Donaldson have officially declared their desire to leave. "I think there’s very much a wait-and-see attitude," says Donaldson, "I also think treasury is an organisation that just gets on with things."
