ANC will lose its sense of purpose, says Gordhan
Former finance minister says the party should look at its roots and objectives as the life span of a liberation party is 20 to 25 years
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says the lifespan of a liberation movement like the ANC is 20 to 25 years.
Speaking at a media screening of Promises and Lies: Fault Lines in the ANC, at Constitution Hill on Thursday, Gordhan said: "Somewhere in that period it’s going to lose its sense of purpose ... greed, corruption or whatever you call it will take over.
"As the ANC are we going to become victims to that history? The ANC as we know it, the struggle ethos that we know it ... is an ethic and ethos that’s been challenged at the moment if not undermined in many ways."
He said that it was important not to be cynical but to be full of hope.
"I don’t think anyone sat down in exile, or on Robben Island, Mr President, and said let’s lie to the South African public."
Looking back at exile photos, Gordhan said he felt nostalgic and immense pride. He said South Africans wanted to hear the truth about people and what their intentions are.
"The word politician now is associated with the worst kind of opportunism around the world of course and in our country."
He said these messages should take the ANC back to its roots and its objectives.
"A good history in an organisation like the ANC is no guarantee of a better future," said Gordhan. "Organisations left on their own do decay. They can even rot in the process as well to the point where they become decimated."
"We’re living at a time, where we need to look into the mirror not just to see if our tie is straight but to have a frank look at ourselves and what are weaknesses are and ask whether we have the will to change course."
It was important for individuals and organisation to look at themselves and maintain the sense of vision.
"It’s a good time to look at the fault lines, we certainly have," he said. "How are we going to ensure that we have the ethical leadership that the Mandelas, Sisulus and Kathradas reflected on in their lives?"
Gordhan said he had heard snippets at the World Economic Forum that South Africa was a mess and not the country leaders were expecting.
He said there was hope that the country could self-correct and that it was the people who make history and that it was the people who were questioning whether the government really represented them and their interests.
