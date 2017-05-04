ANC will lose its sense of purpose, says Gordhan

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says the lifespan of a liberation movement like the ANC is 20 to 25 years.

Speaking at a media screening of Promises and Lies: Fault Lines in the ANC, at Constitution Hill on Thursday, Gordhan said: "Somewhere in that period it’s going to lose its sense of purpose ... greed, corruption or whatever you call it will take over.

"As the ANC are we going to become victims to that history? The ANC as we know it, the struggle ethos that we know it ... is an ethic and ethos that’s been challenged at the moment if not undermined in many ways."

He said that it was important not to be cynical but to be full of hope.