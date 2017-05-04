National

ANC will lose its sense of purpose, says Gordhan

Former finance minister says the party should look at its roots and objectives as the life span of a liberation party is 20 to 25 years

04 May 2017 - 20:39 Sunita Menon
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan says the lifespan of a liberation movement like the ANC is 20 to 25 years.

Speaking at a media screening of Promises and Lies: Fault Lines in the ANC, at Constitution Hill on Thursday, Gordhan said: "Somewhere in that period it’s going to lose its sense of purpose ... greed, corruption or whatever you call it will take over.

"As the ANC are we going to become victims to that history? The ANC as we know it, the struggle ethos that we know it ... is an ethic and ethos that’s been challenged at the moment if not undermined in many ways."

He said that it was important not to be cynical but to be full of hope.

Gordhan says conscience ‘an important factor’ in no-confidence vote

Other factors are allegiance to the Constitution — or to the party you belong to — but Gigaba says Zuma will remain president until the ANC ‘changes ...
National
6 hours ago

"I don’t think anyone sat down in exile, or on Robben Island, Mr President, and said let’s lie to the South African public."

Looking back at exile photos, Gordhan said he felt nostalgic and immense pride. He said South Africans wanted to hear the truth about people and what their intentions are.

"The word politician now is associated with the worst kind of opportunism around the world of course and in our country."

He said these messages should take the ANC back to its roots and its objectives.

"A good history in an organisation like the ANC is no guarantee of a better future," said Gordhan. "Organisations left on their own do decay. They can even rot in the process as well to the point where they become decimated."

Bid to oust Zuma will fail, Gigaba tells World Economic Forum on Africa

Zuma will be president until the ANC decides otherwise, the finance minister insists
National
13 hours ago

"We’re living at a time, where we need to look into the mirror not just to see if our tie is straight but to have a frank look at ourselves and what are weaknesses are and ask whether we have the will to change course."

It was important for individuals and organisation to look at themselves and maintain the sense of vision.

"It’s a good time to look at the fault lines, we certainly have," he said. "How are we going to ensure that we have the ethical leadership that the Mandelas, Sisulus and Kathradas reflected on in their lives?"

Gordhan said he had heard snippets at the World Economic Forum that South Africa was a mess and not the country leaders were expecting.

He said there was hope that the country could self-correct and that it was the people who make history and that it was the people who were questioning whether the government really represented them and their interests.

Disguising the truth plays into the hands of the frog-boiler-in-chief

What the nation really needs is to shift away from the view of the state and a party as the provider of all things, writes Peter Attard Montalto
Opinion
15 hours ago

The opposition’s conundrum: to get rid of Jacob Zuma or not

Ousting the president may rob opposition parties of their best chance to win the next election
Politics
1 day ago

Free market versus fleecing Marxist

Chris Malikane and Pravin Gordhan’s schools of thought are irreconcilable, writes Claire Bisseker
Opinion
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bargaining council can hear Home Affairs dispute, ...
National / Labour
2.
ANC will lose its sense of purpose, says Gordhan
National
3.
Cape Town’s dam levels are effectively at 13% ...
National
4.
Minister’s ‘up-cycled’ handbag may be the start ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.