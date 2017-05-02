In his address Ramaphosa said he did not come to the church to ask for their blessings to back his presidential bid, but said the ANC government was in need of prayers as it was "languishing" under a dark cloud.

"Some of you might have seen on TV yesterday when the president was prevented from speaking. … Something shows you that things are not right in the party and government. We ask for your prayers because you are able to pray. Please pray for us‚" he said.

"I didn’t come here for anything else or position. I came here for two things: that is to learn about Inkosi Shembe and to ask for you to pray for the ANC and the government‚" he said.

However‚ this did not go down well with some church leaders.

Soon after he had addressed reporters‚ Ramaphosa was confronted by pastors‚ including senior pastor Mthandeni Ntombela, who led the charge.

"You must talk straight and tell Inkosi you are here to ask for the position of the president of the ANC‚" he said.

"Don’t beat about the bush, because [President Jacob] Zuma also came here and asked to be made president and for his criminal cases to go away. You were elected deputy president and you should be one‚" said Ntombela.

A clearly embarrassed Ramaphosa laughed in response in front of a media contingent.

Ntombela said Zuma had come there but had since forgotten to come back to thank the Lord‚ hence his recent woes.