Mathews Phosa explains why he would make a good ANC president

"The nominations will start around June and these are not total nominations as such but states of intentions of the minds of people and one must respect that. There is vibrancy about our democracy within the party and we should welcome that."

Phosa said he believed he stood a chance because he was an "old member of ANC serving underground and everywhere‚ in my youth‚ like the others and no sacrifice is more important".

As to what he thought would make him a good president‚ Phosa said his belief in the Constitution was a key factor.

"I believe we should listen to the voices of the Mandelas who said we are one nation and that we must build one nation.

"We must understand we come from a difficult past and we should agree now‚ amongst ourselves‚ about a programme of unity ... not on self-enrichment and enrichment of our friends — we must stay away from that‚" he added.

The self-assured Phosa said his experience as a politician and campaigner would assist in his campaign‚ in the event that he did campaign.