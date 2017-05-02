Mathews Phosa explains why he would make a good ANC president
The ANC veteran says if he decides to campaign he will stand a chance because he served underground in his youth
ANC veteran Mathews Phosa has outlined the reasons why he would be a good president of the ruling party‚ should he proceed with his challenge for the top job.
Phosa is the former Mpumalanga premier as well as a former ANC treasurer.
At the weekend, ANC members in Cape Town put forward Phosa’s name as a possible presidential candidate alongside Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ and former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
During an interview with eNCA’s Cathy Mohlahlana on Tuesday‚ Phosa maintained that he did not have an emotional attachment to his potential nomination and cautioned that it was still early days.
[WATCH] @CathyMohlahlana speaks to Veteran politician Mathews #Phosa after reports that he has entered the race for the #ANC presidency. pic.twitter.com/cczIE4J5C8— eNCA (@eNCA) May 2, 2017
"I think it’s too early to feel anything really‚ except to respect the voices that say those things‚" he said.
"And those comrades are entitled to be nominated as much as I am entitled to be nominated for the position — none of us is more important than the other for the organisation and we should humble ourselves.
“We want to restore the dignity of the movement so that we can restore the trust of our people in the movement.”
"The nominations will start around June and these are not total nominations as such but states of intentions of the minds of people and one must respect that. There is vibrancy about our democracy within the party and we should welcome that."
Phosa said he believed he stood a chance because he was an "old member of ANC serving underground and everywhere‚ in my youth‚ like the others and no sacrifice is more important".
As to what he thought would make him a good president‚ Phosa said his belief in the Constitution was a key factor.
"I believe we should listen to the voices of the Mandelas who said we are one nation and that we must build one nation.
"We must understand we come from a difficult past and we should agree now‚ amongst ourselves‚ about a programme of unity ... not on self-enrichment and enrichment of our friends — we must stay away from that‚" he added.
The self-assured Phosa said his experience as a politician and campaigner would assist in his campaign‚ in the event that he did campaign.
"I’ve campaigned for many people within the ANC ... I know what it takes‚ it’s not easy. The time will come when we will start campaigning‚ now is not the time for campaigning."
With reference to Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza‚ he said he was "talking nonsense" when he said Phosa had previously tried to discredit him.
The two are currently dealing with a defamation case brought by Mabuza‚ who is accusing Phosa of seeking to discredit him in the Mpumalanga province in order to gain political influence.
"I don’t want to run him down ... this young man is not my enemy‚ I brought him up. He’s not gonna be my enemy because he’s talking lies. We are in court now‚ we shouldn’t go deep in the matter because it’s sub judice but let’s wait for the judge to pronounce. I’m most confident that the judge will dismiss this case‚" said Phosa.
He also said there was a lot of work that needed to be done within the ANC and that the focus of some members of the party should change to bring the party back to its former glory.
"The ANC was clean all the time. Mandela led a clean ANC‚ and Luthuli and other people like Tambo ... they didn’t have stories‚ they were dignified. We want to restore the dignity of the movement so that we can restore the trust of our people in the movement. What happened in local government in August was that the trust of our people was destroyed and we need to restore that trust and rebuild the movement afresh."
While he said the ANC’s top position was not necessarily one he wanted badly at present‚ Phosa emphasised that he was a loyal member of the ANC and "it will not die under my nose".
"I can’t let the work of Luthuli‚ Mandela and many others go into ashes because we want to feed a few greedy people — seriously."
TMG Digital
