DANIEL SILKE: 'Mayday! Mayday!' The ANC has sprung a leak

More concerning to the Zuma camp (that’s President Zuma and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma) is the coat-tails effect. It would now seem that if you are perceived as being close to the President, you may run fowl of prevailing sentiment within - at least – a growing faction of the ANC. Baleka Mbete herself suffered such heckling in her own address during the day indicating how tough it will be for the next 200 days.

With urban approval ratings for President Zuma at an all-time low, the President and his faction are running out of political oxygen. South Africa’s urban electorate have already spoken in last year’s local government election. Shifts to populist rhetoric look as if they have little traction in uniting disparate factions within the party.

Extreme scandals and the Pravin Gordhan saga via ‘junk’ status have served to reinforce existing perceptions about a leadership core now seen as antithetical to a better life for all but in favour of a better life for some.

Add to this, statements ascribed to Finance Minister’s Milusi Gigaba’s advisor, Chris Malikane, on radical shifts in economic policy which further alienate both the domestic and foreign investor community. And, the ideological confusion in Gigaba’s Ministry does nothing for a new urban elite already deeply concerned about the country’s future.

So here’s the ANC’s rub. It is doing an excellent job of alienating a variety of core constituencies. Something that any political party on the electoral back foot should never do. In choosing to do this. The ANC is deliberately sabotaging its more fragile internal cohesion – and electoral prospects – simultaneously.

With the ‘radical economic transformation’ rhetoric, the Zuma faction had hoped that this would galvanise a unity of purpose. And, with the use of racial invectives, it was thought that finding the common enemy would be enough to dupe enough wayward supporters to return to the fold.

And with an increasing civil servant headcount over the last decade designed to make more reliant on the largesse of the state and politically bind salary earners to the ANC, the linkages are much more tenuous today. Co-optation South African style is therefore substantially less effective.

Instead of looking at the growing concerns about real delivery, job opportunities, stimulating the business environment, educational outcomes and creating the foundation for an efficient and effective State, the ANC under its current leadership have chosen a path of populism that is not bearing the desired political fruit it had bet on.

Instead, the party is narrowing its support base to a more rural and tribal base. It is effectively turning its back on a much more connected, demanding and critical urban base that are crying out for credible leadership to address their problems. And, it is being squeezed by the EFF (who are better at the populist stuff and DA who tend to excel in business-related rhetoric).

The ANC might’ve assisted in creating a sizeable middle class but it increasingly doesn’t seem to represent them. It is this ‘bourgeoisie’ that have found their own power waning within the organisation they so loyally supported. And, the current ANC leadership have largely emasculated them politically choosing a more patronage-based tribal approach to political organisation and delivery.

Ironically, the ANC have learned little from their electoral slump last year. Instead of shoring up modern, pragmatic policies that appeal to those that shunned the party, they have largely opted to retreat into something of a political desert of division and distrust.

Whist the credibility of President Zuma clearly remains a core component of this malaise, the party could’ve turned attempted a reboot amongst those that need it most but this has largely been ignored. In the councils previously governed by the ANC, their opposition role has floundered.

Ultimately, the ANC has confirmed the drift of its voters rather than addressing it. It has done nothing to make those wayward voters regret their shift to the opposition or abstain from voting.

South Africa’s electorate might therefore be a lot more sophisticated than the ANC thinks. And this is precisely where the Ramaphosa (or anti-Zuma) camp are striking.

Those middle-classes long ditched by the Zuma-ites are bouncing back. While they might’ve flirted with Mmusi Maimane, Cyril Ramaphosa offers struggle credentials and a clear point of political identification that can boost his standing.

In addition, Ramaphosa is simply more popular amongst metropolitan voters according to the latest Kantar/TNS poll. Even Maimane manages to out-poll Dlamini-Zuma amongst this demographic.

The trade unions themselves are intricately linked with business in a fractious but symbiotic relationship. Their world view – however contentious – is deeply embedded in the changing commercial and social environment of the country and that of the broader global economy.

And for the Communists, an historic disdain for corruption and capitalism - particularly the crass crony-kind now so evident in the daily South African discourse - make them uneasy.

The smaller Alliance partners also fear an increasing drift towards authoritarian governance in which they will be forced to play a subservient role. Certainly, the marginalisation of the Unions and the rise of Zwelenzima Vavi’s new SAFTU represent this critique.

The events of May Day 2017 and the broader call to remove President Zuma from within the core components of the ANC reflect a divide. Whilst there might be ideological confusion and also a degree of self-interest across the board, it’s a divide about making the ANC modern or keeping it mired in an increasingly out-dated style of operation reliant on an ever-decreasing constituency at loggerheads with a dynamic and shifting economy.

As we move towards December a significant shift is taking place to rescue the governing party – not just from the clutches of patronage but to transform it into a modern, largely pragmatic socialist force with a global vision. It may be a rough debate but it sure is one South Africa needs.