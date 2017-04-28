Ramaphosa hits the campaign trail in northern KwaZulu-Natal
The ANC deputy president is going door-to-door to encourage residents to vote for the ANC in next month’s by-election
ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is on the campaign trail in Nquthu‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ says he is enjoying his visit to the area. "So far I’m enjoying it. I have never been to this place. It’s a new experience‚ a new area and I’m meeting new people‚" he said. In his door-to-door visits, Ramaphosa encouraged residents to vote in the by-election.
Nquthu will hold a crucial by-election on May 24 after the council was recently dissolved. The municipality has failed to elect office bearers on six different occasions and is the only municipality in the country that does not have a mayor after the August local government elections.
Ramaphosa is in the area for two days in a bid to stave off the IFP’s campaign. He started his tour by meeting local inkosi Bokang Molefe. He then embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Ward 15.
When he met gogo Doris Motaung‚ Ramaphosa sat down to ask about daily difficulties in the rural town in the far northern reaches of the province. "No one is working here [at our home] and the person who was employed has now retired‚" she said, flanked by her daughters in their modest home. She said they have electricity but the main problem is the water shortage as the drought continues to grip the Zululand area.
Ramaphosa responded: "I urge you to vote for the ANC to make your life better. There’s no other party that will take you out of poverty. But we are here to assure you that we will assist you and make your lives better."
The deputy president was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Super Zuma and provincial executive committee members Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu‚ Jabu Khumalo and Bongi Sithole-Moloi‚ whose businessman husband, Lucky Moloi, is the ANC mayoral candidate in the 33-strong council.
TMG Digital
