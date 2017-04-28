Ramaphosa is in the area for two days in a bid to stave off the IFP’s campaign. He started his tour by meeting local inkosi Bokang Molefe. He then embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Ward 15.

When he met gogo Doris Motaung‚ Ramaphosa sat down to ask about daily difficulties in the rural town in the far northern reaches of the province. "No one is working here [at our home] and the person who was employed has now retired‚" she said, flanked by her daughters in their modest home. She said they have electricity but the main problem is the water shortage as the drought continues to grip the Zululand area.

Ramaphosa responded: "I urge you to vote for the ANC to make your life better. There’s no other party that will take you out of poverty. But we are here to assure you that we will assist you and make your lives better."

The deputy president was accompanied by KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Super Zuma and provincial executive committee members Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu‚ Jabu Khumalo and Bongi Sithole-Moloi‚ whose businessman husband, Lucky Moloi, is the ANC mayoral candidate in the 33-strong council.

TMG Digital