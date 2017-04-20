National

PUBLIC PROTECTOR

Public Protector probe into CPS social-security deal under way

Office of the Public Protector has also received two formal requests to investigate ANC MP and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s R30m payout

20 April 2017 - 05:21 AM Khulekani Magubane
Protecting the people: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kevin Malunga are seen leaving Parliament in this file picture. Her office says it has started an investigation into the social-grants debacle.Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Protecting the people: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her deputy Kevin Malunga are seen leaving Parliament in this file picture. Her office says it has started an investigation into the social-grants debacle.Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is a few weeks into her investigation of the relationship between social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) over the firm’s continued servicing of social grants.

The department failed to take over the disbursement of social grants at the beginning of April despite assurances in 2016 that it was ready to do so.

This led to suspicion that the minister deliberately misled the Constitutional Court to manufacture a crisis that resulted in CPS continuing with its illegal contract.

A spokesman for the Office of the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe, said Mkhwebane had started her investigation into the social grants debacle but could not immediately confirm if Dlamini’s department had written back to her about the contents of the investigation.

"The investigation just commenced a couple of weeks back. [It is] still too early. I would not go as far as to share the contents of the letter [if the minister has responded]. Otherwise, that would amount to conducting an investigation in the media," said Segalwe.

Segalwe said the Office of the Public Protector would file its papers in terms of rule 53 in the uniform rules of court to maintain the confidentiality of some information.

"We have finished the process of asking for written consent from various parties to lodge the investigation evidence with the judge in terms of rule 53 and not with the registrar [of the court] to maintain confidentiality," he said.

Segalwe would not elaborate on the nature of the information that would need to be kept confidential. However, he said Mkhwebane was counting on possibly receiving supplementary papers from Zuma’s office.

He said the Office of the Public Protector had also received two formal requests to investigate ANC MP and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s R30m payout. These requests were being assessed for jurisdiction and merit before a decision to investigate can be made.

Political analyst Shadrack Gutto said the outcome of the state-capture court case would have far-reaching implications for how SA understood the relationship between private business and the state.

He said the case presented SA with an opportunity to "dissect an important relationship between the state and private capital", but cautioned against making the argument too narrow to accommodate broader state capture.

