Public Protector probe into CPS social-security deal under way

"The investigation just commenced a couple of weeks back. [It is] still too early. I would not go as far as to share the contents of the letter [if the minister has responded]. Otherwise, that would amount to conducting an investigation in the media," said Segalwe.

Segalwe said the Office of the Public Protector would file its papers in terms of rule 53 in the uniform rules of court to maintain the confidentiality of some information.

"We have finished the process of asking for written consent from various parties to lodge the investigation evidence with the judge in terms of rule 53 and not with the registrar [of the court] to maintain confidentiality," he said.

Segalwe would not elaborate on the nature of the information that would need to be kept confidential. However, he said Mkhwebane was counting on possibly receiving supplementary papers from Zuma’s office.

He said the Office of the Public Protector had also received two formal requests to investigate ANC MP and former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s R30m payout. These requests were being assessed for jurisdiction and merit before a decision to investigate can be made.

Political analyst Shadrack Gutto said the outcome of the state-capture court case would have far-reaching implications for how SA understood the relationship between private business and the state.

He said the case presented SA with an opportunity to "dissect an important relationship between the state and private capital", but cautioned against making the argument too narrow to accommodate broader state capture.