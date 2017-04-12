Rain raises resolve of Zuma protesters in Pretoria on President’s birthday
Not even the wet weather could dampen the resolve of shipping company owner Gordon Cook and his two children from going to Church Square in Pretoria, to pressure beleaguered President Jacob Zuma to leave office.
"It is about our children‚ not about us. The Guptas have corrupted the whole of the ANC leadership‚ from top to bottom‚ and they must go. We all come from the ANC. We were born in the struggle but the current leadership is letting us down‚" Cook said on Wednesday.
"He must just go. I believe these marches will be successful in getting rid of Zuma because nothing can defeat the spirit and determination of a united civil society. As long as we keep at these protests‚ I believe he will leave‚" he said.
By 10am on Wednesday‚ about 500 people‚ mainly in EFF regalia‚ had gathered at Church Square ahead of the march to the Union Buildings.
According to police‚ 10‚000 people were expected to take part in the march‚ with buses ferrying protesters from Atteridgeville‚ Mabopane‚ Soshanguve‚ Hammanskraal‚ Olivenhoutbosch and as far as Mpumalanga.
Calls for Zuma to step down have been escalating after his axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in a Cabinet reshuffle‚ resulting in the country’s investment status being downgraded to junk by ratings agencies Fitch and S&P Global Ratings
Zuma’s birthday wish was a better life for all‚ he said on Wednesday. He celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday, which was due to be marked by a huge ANC bash in Kliptown‚ Soweto.
Tens of thousands of protesters across the country took part in antiZuma marches last Friday, and a similar turnout was expected on Wednesday.
The President has suggested that the protests were driven by racism‚ pointing to racist placards displayed during Friday’s protests.
Zuma again highlighted the need to tackle racist attitudes in a statement released on Wednesday.
"I would like to see us making more progress in fighting poverty and inequality. We need to make progress in black economic empowerment to promote true economic freedom‚" he said in a statement.
"I also wish to see us winning the battle against racism in our country. We remain committed to building a nonracial society and will continue to work hard to unite our people against racism and all its manifestations. My wish is also to see more citizens working with the police and government to rid our communities of crime and building safer communities."
The statement said Zuma would be busy with his normal programme in the morning‚ before heading off to his birthday celebration in Soweto.
The President was also preparing for a special Cabinet meeting to address the economy.
TMG Digital
