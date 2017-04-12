Not even the wet weather could dampen the resolve of shipping company owner Gordon Cook and his two children from going to Church Square in Pretoria, to pressure beleaguered President Jacob Zuma to leave office.

"It is about our children‚ not about us. The Guptas have corrupted the whole of the ANC leadership‚ from top to bottom‚ and they must go. We all come from the ANC. We were born in the struggle but the current leadership is letting us down‚" Cook said on Wednesday.

"He must just go. I believe these marches will be successful in getting rid of Zuma because nothing can defeat the spirit and determination of a united civil society. As long as we keep at these protests‚ I believe he will leave‚" he said.