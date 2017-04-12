Zuma has embarrassed SA and humiliated citizens, EFF’s Gardee says
On his birthday, President Jacob Zuma should do the honourable thing and step down, EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said on Wednesday.
"[He must] hand over power to other people, he must just step down," said Gardee, who was standing in Church Square for a national day of action against the President.
Gardee said Zuma had embarrassed the country and humiliated citizens. "He can’t defend and uphold the Constitution," he said.
Opposition parties and their supporters gathered in Church Square, Pretoria, to march to the Union Buildings calling for Zuma to step down.
It was also Zuma’s 75th birthday and the ANC was due to celebrate in Kliptown in the afternoon.
Gardee said opposition parties were expecting a "massive" turnout for the march in Pretoria.
"We look forward to a massive turnout of supporters and citizens of this country to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with Mr Zuma." Hundreds of people, the majority in blue DA T-shirts and red EFF regalia, had gathered in Church Square, despite the rain.
Opposition parties joining the march were the IFP, United Democratic Movement, the Congress of the People, African People’s Convention, African Christian Democratic Party, Agang SA and the African Independent Congress.
Many gathered in Pretoria were holding up South African flags and posters that read T’sek Zuma Tsotsies and Zuma Sucks.
Earlier on Wednesday, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hit out at critics of marches against Zuma‚ saying allegations of racism needed to be dispelled.
Ndlozi also welcomed the rain that fell on Church Square in Pretoria‚ where protesters gathered ahead of a demonstration. He said the rain was a blessing.
"It is also here to register the call for Zuma to step down‚" he said.
"We have to dispel the idea that these hundreds of thousands of people marching across the country have been bought‚" he said.
"It is patronising and an insult to the popular and collective intelligence of our people. When they vote for Zuma‚ it is not said they have been bought. But when they call for him to fall‚ they have been bought‚" he said.
The second thing he said that needed to be clarified was the claim that the Save SA marches were racist.
"Part of what critics are saying is that these marches are racist‚" he said.
"What is the wisdom of this? Why would Zuma say these marches are racist? Because he saw a few placards. Those placards must be condemned‚ because there is no place for racism, particularly on the picket lines defending our democratic constitution‚" Ndlozi said.
But Ndlozi said the very fact that racism and sexism had been allowed to flourish was due to the failure of the ANC for the last 23 years to transform racialised spaces.
TMG Digital
