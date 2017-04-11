On the eve of the mass action‚ Zuma was in Westonaria on Tuesday to visit of an agri-park project. He appeared unfazed by growing calls for his removal and made no mention of the march. He beamed when the gathered crowd burst into the "Happy Birthday" song.

The president is facing a motion of no confidence in Parliament‚ which may be postponed after the Constitutional Court allowed parties to file opposing papers in the UDM’s urgent application for a secret ballot.

On Tuesday former president Thabo Mbeki urged MPs to put the country first when they voted on the motion of no confidence‚ saying the Constitutional Court had outlined the role of MPs in its Nkandla judgment. The court criticised Parliament for not rapping Zuma over the knuckles by failing to implement the findings of the public protector.

Mbeki said that MPs must act as the voice of the people‚ "not the voice of the political parties to which they belong".

As the political landscape continued to fracture‚ the South African Communist Party (SACP) in Gauteng broke with the organisation’s sentiments about Zuma’s leadership‚ saying it would not throw its weight behind the march because the EFF and DA were "bourgeois".

The provincial SACP’s views are contrary to the SACP nationally, which held a special provincial council at the weekend and resolved that Zuma should resign over the cabinet reshuffle and its consequences.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the march was not a numbers game but was intended to deliver a message. "Even if we are five, the message will be conveyed that Zuma is causing havoc. This sent a chilling message to investors and resulted in our country’s investment status [being] downgraded to junk, which impacted negatively on our economy‚" he said.

Holomisa urged marchers to ensure the protest was peaceful. "We cannot say we are ousting a rogue president but engage in hooliganism‚" he said.

Marchers will start converging at Church Square from 9am‚ with the march to the Union Buildings scheduled to start at noon and end at 4pm.

The South African Police Service and Tshwane metro police have vowed to be out in full force to maintain law and order.

Tshwane metro police spokesman Isaac Mahamba said the police had a solid plan to channel the crowds smoothly into Church Square.

He said those coming from Mpumalanga and east of the city would use the N4 highway and travel along Pretorius Street‚ turning into Paul Kruger Street to reach Church Square. Those coming from Johannesburg and Olievenhoutbosch would use the N1 and Kgosi Mampuru, turn right into WF Nkomo and proceed to Church Square.

Throngs from north of Pretoria will use the Mabopane highway to Es’kia Mphahlele drive‚ turn left into WF Nkomo and then proceed to Church Square, while those coming from west of the city would use WF Nkomo Street and proceed straight to Church Square.

Those using trains would be dropped off at Bosman station and should proceed along Bosman Street and Paul Kruger Street to Church Square. Those getting off at the Belle Ombre station should use Paul Kruger Street to get to Church Square.

Other streets to be affected are Madiba‚ Lillian Ngoyi‚ Sisulu‚ Du Toit‚ Edmund‚ Hamilton and Thabo Sehume as well as Nelson Mandela Drive.

"Madiba‚ Edmond and Hamilton streets will be closed completely for the buses of the marchers to park. Metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets. Motorists are advised to avoid the affected streets and use alternative routes‚" he said.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said the deployment of police officers had already begun.

Police were informed that at least 10‚000 people were expected to take part in the march. "We will have adequate numbers and equipment deployed‚" said Phahlane.

"To ensure law and order and that the march is peaceful‚ we call on the organisers to ensure that they have enough marshals in place to assist us. The success of tomorrow depends on all South Africans working together."

He warned that "those who try commit violence" would be "dealt with". Police who would be deployed for the march "know what is expected of them‚ in terms of exercising restraint and stopping any violence or intimidation".

