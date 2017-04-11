Police will be out in full force ahead of the national day of action march on Wednesday, to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Addressing the media ahead of the march‚ which is against President Jacob Zuma’s leadership‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and acting national police commissioner‚ Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane‚ said it was all systems go to ensure that the protest was peaceful.

The march‚ led by opposition political parties and civil society organisations‚ including Save SA‚ was expected to draw thousands of people into the city — and would follow nationwide protests against Zuma last Friday.

Phahlane said the deployment of police officers had already begun. "It will scale up from [Wednesday]. The plan is already being actioned."