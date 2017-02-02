Let Gordhan sort out the social grants mess, says DA

Dlamini gave the firm assurance that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) would take over the management and control over the payment of social grants from April 1 2017.

The DA says she must have known at the time that this would not be possible.

These actions from the DA follow Sassa’s shock announcement on Wednesday that it is not ready to takeover the payment of social grants from CPS on April 1.

The DA said Sassa would have to apply to the Constitutional Court for an extension of the suspension of the invalidity order of the contract with CPS so that CPS can continue paying social grants for another year.

DA social development spokeswoman Bridget Masango said at a media briefing on Wednesday that the takeover of the negotiations by Gordhan would ensure that "the financial implications of both the contract extension and the appointment of a new service provider are done in a manner that ensures that the financial impact to the country is minimised".

Net1 CEO Serge Belamant has already indicated that Net1 is looking at negotiating a new contract for three years and not simply the extension of the existing one for one year.

He has also indicated the company will be seeking adequate compensation.

Masango said the DA was also considering legal action against Sassa for its failure to comply with the Constitutional Court judgement of 2014, which outlined a set of actions and timelines that Sassa would have to adhere to in its preparations for the takeover of the grants payment.

"We are considering approaching the Constitutional Court with arguments that Sassa essentially created an ‘emergency’ in order to strong arm the Constitutional Court to validate the continuation of an invalid contract," Masango said.

"The blatant lack of leadership and concern displayed by Minister Dlamini is a slap in the face of the 17-million people who rely on social grants."