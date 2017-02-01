Only two months left for Sassa to take over social grant payments

The South African Security Agency (Sassa) has only two months left to prepare itself to take over the payment of social grants with much work still outstanding.

Progress with the preparations — or the lack of it — was expected to emerge on Wednesday during a briefing by the agency and the Department of Social Development to the portfolio committee on social development.

From the presentation, it appeared that the new system would only be ready well after April 1 and extending even into 2018 with final conclusion only anticipated in 2019-2020.

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was not present at the meeting because she was attending a Cabinet lekgotla. The DA’s deputy spokesperson on social development, Lindy Wilson, said this was unacceptable and a "damned disgrace" in view of what was a "national crisis".

The minister was also not able to attend last week’s meeting — which had to be postponed — on the grounds that she was attending a lekgotla of the ANC although there were allegations that she travelled to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia on ANC business. This was denied.

Black Sash spokesperson Elroy Paulus on Wednesday said the lobby group had "high expectations for clarity" from the meeting as the April 1 deadline for the takeover loomed.

Currently Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) is responsible for the payment of R140bn of social grants to about 17-million beneficiaries annually, even though its contract was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court.

If Sassa was not able to take over the grants or to appoint an alternative service provider it would have to apply urgently to the Constitutional Court for a variation order, said the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) at the University of the Witwatersrand in a submission to the committee.

The centre has represented the Black Sash in various court actions related to the administration of social grants and the unauthorised deductions made by financial services companies on beneficiaries’ payouts.

Cals attorney Nomonde Nyembe said in the submission that the centre was concerned about the uncertainty over the administration and distribution of social grants after March 31 when the contract expired.

The court granted a suspension of the order of invalidity in 2014 to allow Sassa time to make alternative arrangements for the social grant payments.

Nyembe said if Sassa was not ready to take over the payment of grants and if it had not managed to contract with an alternative service provider to do so by April 1, it would have to apply to the Constitutional Court for a variation of the court order dated April 17 2014 and continue with the contract with CPS.

Without this variation order, the continuation of the contract would be rendered invalid.

Nyembe said it was urgent for Sassa to bring the application for variation "well ahead of the expiry of the period of suspension".

Sassa informed the Constitutional Court on October 15 2015 that it would take over the payment of social grants itself and Nyembe said "arrangements should have been made over the last 15 months to take over the system".