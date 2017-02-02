Social security: Disbursement dilemmas

The advisers have since morphed into leadership roles on the work-stream teams that are driving the development of a replacement for the CPS system.

In a letter to former Sassa CEO Virginia Petersen, Dlamini said (in July 2015) it was necessary to retain the collective knowledge and institutional memory of key members of her advisory committee. “Given their knowledge and expertise these members will lead the work streams and work jointly with you [Petersen] and the Sassa executive management team so as to ensure that the various work streams are adequately resourced to execute their respective mandates in a speedy manner without disruption ...”

There are growing concerns that key consultants will have too much influence in determining what companies are awarded parts of the new contract.

Patrick Monyeki, a former home affairs chief director and currently director of an ICT company, is head of the critical ICT work stream. Monyeki is reported to have played a role in the 2012 decision to award the distribution contract to CPS.

Bridget Masango, the DA’s shadow minister of social development, says Sassa has the necessary resources itself and has had plenty of time to devise its own plan.

“Work streams of consultants are working at Sassa in parallel to the agency’s own work streams; the consultants are doing what Sassa’s own executives are supposed to be doing,” says Masango, who believes Sassa is “manufacturing an emergency” around the April 1 deadline so that it is forced to continue using CPS.

It is a view shared by her colleague, Lindy Wilson, who was not impressed by Sassa’s response to her 31 questions following a request-for-information presentation last month. “I asked for specific details and didn’t get any, it’s very frustrating,” said Wilson, who was looking forward to quizzing Sassa at the postponed parliamentary meeting due to be held on February 1.