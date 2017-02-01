Poultry industry in crisis and needs help on several fronts, MPs hear
The poultry industry was in crisis and a range of policy interventions was needed to address it, Department of Trade and Industry officials told MPs on Wednesday.
Deputy director-general for trade Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter and deputy director-general for industrial development Garth Strachan briefed Parliament’s select committee on trade and international relations, on the problems the industry faces as a result of imports and high input costs.
The government, business and labour have set up a task team to address the problems, with the following work streams: trade measures, competitiveness, consumer behaviour and demand, export support, finance, and growth and transformation.
Strachan said on the sidelines of the meeting that the negotiations within the task team had been difficult.
A number of trade-offs had to be agreed in balancing the different interests — such as industry protection, consumer prices, the effect on workers, increased investment by industry to enhance competitiveness, and transformation.
The industry is highly concentrated and has been subject to several fines and investigations for anti-competitive behaviour over the past few years. Two companies control about half of total domestic production.
Strachan stressed that the poultry industry was critical to raising the level of growth of the manufacturing sector of the economy. The current pressures on the industry put the jobs of 1,300 workers in jeopardy as plants were closed or operations cut.
The International Trade Administration Commission is investigating a further safeguard duty in addition to the provisional 13.9% imposed on European Union bone-in chicken portions in December, which will persist until July 3.
Mlumbi-Peter noted that poultry imports climbed from 8% of total consumption in 2003 to more than 20% between 2010 and 2013. From 2003 to 2010 imports rose by 11% and local production by 7% each year.
Apart from the difficulties arising from imports, the drought had increased the cost of feed, which constituted between 65% and 70% of total production costs.
