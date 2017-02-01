Poultry industry in crisis and needs help on several fronts, MPs hear

The poultry industry was in crisis and a range of policy interventions was needed to address it, Department of Trade and Industry officials told MPs on Wednesday.

Deputy director-general for trade Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter and deputy director-general for industrial development Garth Strachan briefed Parliament’s select committee on trade and international relations, on the problems the industry faces as a result of imports and high input costs.

The government, business and labour have set up a task team to address the problems, with the following work streams: trade measures, competitiveness, consumer behaviour and demand, export support, finance, and growth and transformation.

Strachan said on the sidelines of the meeting that the negotiations within the task team had been difficult.

A number of trade-offs had to be agreed in balancing the different interests — such as industry protection, consumer prices, the effect on workers, increased investment by industry to enhance competitiveness, and transformation.