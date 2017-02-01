National

Poultry industry in crisis and needs help on several fronts, MPs hear

01 February 2017 - 12:40 PM Linda Ensor
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The poultry industry was in crisis and a range of policy interventions was needed to address it, Department of Trade and Industry officials told MPs on Wednesday.

Deputy director-general for trade Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter and deputy director-general for industrial development Garth Strachan briefed Parliament’s select committee on trade and international relations, on the problems the industry faces as a result of imports and high input costs.

The government, business and labour have set up a task team to address the problems, with the following work streams: trade measures, competitiveness, consumer behaviour and demand, export support, finance, and growth and transformation.

Strachan said on the sidelines of the meeting that the negotiations within the task team had been difficult.

A number of trade-offs had to be agreed in balancing the different interests — such as industry protection, consumer prices, the effect on workers, increased investment by industry to enhance competitiveness, and transformation.

SA and EU spar over chicken meat ‘dumping’

Angry workers and managers plan to march on the EU headquarters in Pretoria to protest against cheap imports and mounting job losses
Economy
10 hours ago

RCL interim earnings plunge

Crisis in chicken industry sees half of workforce at Rainbow plant retrenched and hefty losses of up to 54%
Companies
13 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The fox in the hen house

The main challenge facing South African poultry producers is that, between them and their international competitors, the playing field is not level
Opinion
1 day ago

The industry is highly concentrated and has been subject to several fines and investigations for anti-competitive behaviour over the past few years. Two companies control about half of total domestic production.

Strachan stressed that the poultry industry was critical to raising the level of growth of the manufacturing sector of the economy. The current pressures on the industry put the jobs of 1,300 workers in jeopardy as plants were closed or operations cut.

The International Trade Administration Commission is investigating a further safeguard duty in addition to the provisional 13.9% imposed on European Union bone-in chicken portions in December, which will persist until July 3.

Mlumbi-Peter noted that poultry imports climbed from 8% of total consumption in 2003 to more than 20% between 2010 and 2013. From 2003 to 2010 imports rose by 11% and local production by 7% each year.

Apart from the difficulties arising from imports, the drought had increased the cost of feed, which constituted between 65% and 70% of total production costs.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
New registrar for medical schemes appointed after ...
National / Health
2.
Residents told they have no right to choose ...
National
3.
Glynnis Breytenbach’s legal team wants Nomgcobo ...
National
4.
Eskom receives submissions for building SA’s ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.