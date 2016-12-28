Speed‚ drinking blamed for Western Cape weekend road deaths

Speed and drink have been blamed for 19 deaths on Western Cape roads over the long weekend.

Of the deaths, 13 occurred in a crash near De Doorns, Western Cape traffic services said in a preliminary update on the death toll on Wednesday.

They had been on their way to visit loved ones over Christmas.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said in a statement that two child pedestrians — a one-year-old and a five-year-old — were hit by vehicles on the West Coast.

He said 16 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on December 23 and 24. Of these, seven were arrested in Mossel Bay; three in George; two in Worcester; two in Brackenfell; one in Beaufort-West; and one in Swellendam.

A motorist was found to be more than five times over the legal alcohol limit at a roadblock in Mossel Bay.

Africa said 1,365 drivers were breathalysed at 20 roadblocks across the province.

He said one person was arrested for speeding at 175km/h in a 120km/h zone in Laingsburg, and one for doing 164km/h in a 120km/h zone in Beaufort-West. A motorist was arrested for false documentation in Brackenfell.

In all, 356 speeding offences were recorded.

Fines amounting to R340, 750 were issued for things ranging from driver offences to vehicle defects.

"What is generally a time filled with happiness and celebration has now become a time of danger for road users. We urge drivers to be extra careful‚" said Africa.

