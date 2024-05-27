Rand slips slightly as busy election week begins
On Thursday, the MPC concludes its meeting and governor Lesetja Kganyago will announce the interest rate decision
27 May 2024 - 11:04
The JSE was little changed on Monday morning with the rand slightly weaker, as SA enters a busy week with a general election and the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting taking place.
The national and provincial election will take place on Wednesday. On Thursday, the MPC will conclude its meeting and governor Lesetja Kganyago will deliver the committee’s interest rate decision. Markets expect the committee to hold the interest rate at 8.25%...
