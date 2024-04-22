MARKET WRAP: No respite for battered rand
22 April 2024 - 19:29
With bad news coming from all sides the rand has taken a pounding of late as the prospect of lower interest rates any time soon fades.
While off its worst levels of the day, at 6pm on Monday it had weakened 0.2% to R19.1421/$, 0.12% to R20.3794/€ and 0.1% to R23.6289/£. The euro was marginally weaker at $1.0647...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.