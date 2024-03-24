MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on Fed’s dovish rates comments
US interest rates remain unchanged while the Swiss deliver a surprise 25 basis points cut
24 March 2024 - 16:17
Metals pushed the JSE higher on Friday though its global peers were mixed as investors digested monetary policy decisions from the US Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
The Fed held interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting last week as expected. However, policymakers reiterated they expected three interest rate cuts in 2024, which helped calm investor concern about whether the world’s premier central bank would indeed cut rates this year...
