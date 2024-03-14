JSE slips as markets await US economic data
The US PPI is due to be released on Thursday afternoon, with February’s retail sales data on Friday
14 March 2024 - 11:12
The JSE was marginally weaker on Thursday morning with global peers mixed, as investors awaited the remainder of key US economic data releases ahead of next week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Market participants continue assessing economic data in a bid to pinpoint when the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024. ..
