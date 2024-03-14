Markets

Gold slips slightly but stays near record high, as dollar firms

Other factors that could move gold prices could be further bad news on China’s housing market and its local government funding mechanism

14 March 2024 - 08:17
by Harshit Verma
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as the US dollar gained, though bullion remained near record-high levels as traders awaited more economic data out of the US that could steer hopes for a mid-year rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,171.05/oz as of 4.26am GMT. US gold futures also dipped 0.2% to $2,175.40.

The US dollar index gained 0.1%. A firmer dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

Investors await US retail sales data, the producer prices index (PPI) report and jobless claims due later in the day to gauge the US economy’s health and if it will deter the Fed from cutting rates in June.

“There was a mini pullback in gold prices after US CPI data release, but it doesn’t change the market's view by much on US monetary policy, and with today’s PPI data — if the core annual figure reading appears near expectations, I still reckon that gold price could remain supported,” Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda, said.

Traders see a 67% chance of a June rate cut, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, down from 72% before data suggested some stickiness in inflation.

The Fed will release its latest “dot plot” projections at its policy meeting next week. The December meeting projected three-quarter-point rate cuts for 2024.

Other catalysts that could move gold prices could be further bad news on China’s housing market and its local government funding mechanism, and trends in consumer demand, Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery, said. Frappell expects official sector demand to remain supportive for gold prices this year.

Spot platinum fell 0.3% to $935.50/oz, palladium shed 0.3% to $1,056.24/oz and silver dropped 0.3% to $24.95/oz, after hitting a more than four-month high earlier in the session.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm amid bets on interest rates cuts

US inflation reports and retail sales figures due out before the Fed decides on interest rates
14 hours ago

Oil rises on attacks on Russian refineries

API data shows drop in US oil and fuel stocks
16 hours ago

Global equities hover near record highs on rate cut hopes

Investors appear undaunted by stronger-than-expected US inflation in February
19 hours ago
