MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as investors mull US consumer inflation data
At 5.54pm, the rand had strengthened 0.45% to R19.1045/$, reaching an intraday best of R19.0888/$
01 March 2024 - 18:35
The JSE was little changed on Friday, with global markets mostly positive as investors consider recent data which could have an effect on global interest rates.
Inflation and the outlook on interest rates have been the dominant theme for markets for some time, with investors trying to get a grip on when the Fed could start cutting...
