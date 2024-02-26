MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid Fed focus on US consumer inflation
Precious metals and food producers gain as resources, banks, financials and industrials fall
26 February 2024 - 18:06
The JSE slightly pared losses on Monday, with global peers trading cautiously as investors looked ahead to the latest reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge this week, as well as several corporate earnings reports.
The outlook for US consumer inflation and the timing of interest rate cuts remain in focus, with investors waiting for the release of the latest monthly personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.