Oil slips after Fed says rate cuts should be delayed

Signs of healthy demand and supply worries could boost prices in the coming days

23 February 2024 - 08:47
by Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: UNSPLASH
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday after a US Fed official said interest rate cuts should be delayed by at least two more months, but indications of healthy demand and concern over supply could boost prices in the coming days.

Brent crude futures were down 38c, or 0.5%, at $83.29 a barrel at 5.24am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 40c, or 0.5%, lower at $78.21.

US Federal Reserve policymakers should delay interest rate cuts by at least another couple of months to see if a recent uptick in inflation signals stalling progress towards price stability or is just a bump in the road, Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.

Higher interest rates for longer slow economic growth, which could curb oil demand in the world’s largest oil consumer. But some analysts say demand has remained largely healthy, including in the US

Analysts at ANZ research said US crude oil inventories rose at a less-than-expected rate last week, while run rates at refineries ended a streak of declines and may increase in coming weeks.

JPMorgan’s high-frequency demand indicators are showing oil demand rising 1.7-million barrels a day month on month through February 21, its analysts said in a note on Friday.

“This compares to 1.6-million barrels a day increase observed during the prior week, likely benefiting from increased travel demand in China and Europe,” the analysts said.

Oil benchmarks pared some of their Thursday gains after Waller’s comments.

The US central bank has held its policy rate steady in the 5.25%-5.5% range since last July, and minutes of its policy meeting in January show most central bankers were worried about moving too quickly to ease policy.

Waller also pushed back on the idea that the Fed risks sending the economy into recession if it waits too long to cut rates, saying the Fed can afford to “wait a little longer”.

Oil futures had settled higher on Thursday as hostilities continued in the Red Sea, with Iran-aligned Houthis stepping up attacks near Yemen to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet has approved sending negotiators to truce talks taking place in Paris on Friday as pressure mounts in the Middle East, according to a source briefed on the matter and Israeli media.

Reuters

