Markets

Softer dollar boosts gold

Metal rises for a sixth consecutive session on support from weaker dollar and safe-haven buying

21 February 2024 - 07:49
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE
Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying, ahead of the minutes from the US central bank’s latest policy meeting.

Spot gold rose 0.4% at $2,030.70/oz, at 4.11am GMT- its highest since February 9.

US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,041.30/oz. The dollar index extended losses for the third consecutive day, turning the greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.

“The dollar index has come down a bit, so it’s supporting gold prices and we are experiencing some safe-haven buying as well due to rising tensions in the Middle East,” said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

The Iran-aligned Houthis persisted in their attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, with at least four more vessels hit by drone and missile strikes since Friday.

“All eyes are on the Fed’s meeting minutes and it is expected that gold prices will remain on the higher side,” Trivedi said.

The minutes of the Fed’s January policy meeting, expected at 7pm GMT, could offer more insights into the timing of widely expected interest rate cuts.

The Fed is likely to lower the federal funds rate in June, according to a narrow majority of economists polled by Reuters. The bigger risk is that the first rate cut may occur later than forecast, rather than earlier.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Despite acknowledging “remarkable” progress on US inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president Mary Daly said “there is more work to do” to ensure stable prices. Another Fed official cautioned against delaying rate cuts for too long.

Spot platinum was up 0.4% at $904.75/oz, palladium rose 0.8% to $982.59 and silver gained 0.7% to $23.14/oz.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens amid mixed global peers

Bar precious metals and food producers, major indices were mostly weaker, with the top 40 down 0.87%
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE slips after China’s central bank cuts key rate

Markets are seeking signs of ‘fiscal stimulus that will target the consumption glut’
Markets
22 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
19 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Markets
13 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens amid mixed global peers
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as markets eye ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Pick n Pay, Spar and ...
Markets
4.
Asian equities slip as traders lose their ...
Markets
5.
Softer dollar boosts gold
Markets

Related Articles

Asian equities slip as traders lose their appetite for risk

Markets

Asian stocks stuck below one-and-a-half-month highs

Markets

Gold hardly changed ahead of Fed minutes

Markets

Oil close to three-week highs

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.