Bar precious metals and food producers, major indices were mostly weaker, with the top 40 down 0.87%
What lessons can we take from the experience of the period since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020?
Revenue Laws Amendment Bill adopted by the National Assembly
President announces May 29 election date and encourages all eligible voters ‘to fully participate’
The company plans to lay off 490 workers to cut costs as production contracts
Stats SA’s quarterly employment survey shows the youth remain vulnerable in the labour market
Busisiwe Mavuso says withdrawals from GFECRA should come with strict conditions
More soldiers will be killed if SANDF treats the intervention as just another peacekeeping deployment
It’s a chance for players with little or no Test experience to be briefed about what it takes to be a national player
SA’s new-vehicle production is facing major challenges that will take time to overcome
Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
