MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens amid mixed global peers
Bar precious metals and food producers, major indices were mostly weaker, with the top 40 down 0.87%
20 February 2024 - 18:50
The JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers on Tuesday as US markets reopened after being closed on Monday due to a public holiday.
Inflation remains a key theme in the markets and investors are generally turning less optimistic that the Federal Reserve will implement interest-rate cuts soon. ..
