Markets

Gold on track for second weekly decline

Unexpected spike in US consumer prices makes traders rethink rate-cut expectations, but metal recoups some losses

16 February 2024 - 08:05
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE
Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE

Bengaluru — Gold was headed for a second consecutive weekly fall on Friday after an unexpected spike in US consumer prices made traders rethink their rate-cut expectations, though bullion recouped some of the losses after a drop in consumer spending.

Spot gold was flat at $2,003.40/oz, at 4.27am GMT, and has lost more than 1% for the week so far. US gold futures were also steady at $2,015.30/oz.

“There is no war premium, gold ETF holdings are withdrawing, Fed officials struck a hawkish tone, CPI [consumer price index] came on the higher side, and with dollar likely on a positive side — there is no particular reason for going long on gold,” Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

Data this week showed inflationary pressures remained intact as US import prices increased by the most in nearly two years in January, while consumer prices rose more than expected in January. Markets now await another inflation report — the US producer price index (PPI) — due at 1.30pm GMT.

“No significant bounce-back in gold is expected and it’s possible that prices touch the $1970/oz-1960/oz level ... sentiment will be on the lower side only,” Trivedi said.

Recovering some losses for the week, bullion rose about 0.6% on Thursday after data showed the biggest month=on-month decline since February 2023.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that he was not yet ready to call for interest rate cuts and had pencilled in two cuts for 2024, lower than the Fed’s collective “dot plot” projection of three cuts released in December.

The Fed will update those forecasts at its policy meeting in March, where it is expected to hold interest rates steady. Traders see the first cut likely arriving in June.

Spot platinum fell 0.7% to $892.04/oz, palladium dropped 1.5% to $938.55, while silver edged 0.1% higher to $22.93.

Reuters

Strong Wall Street pushes Nikkei towards record high

Asian shares mostly track US market as investors await producer price index data for more clues on Fed policy
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil hardly changed as data dashes hope of early US rate cut

Oil steady after the International Energy Agency forecasts slowing demand and  ahead of long weekend in the US
Markets
1 hour ago

Gold languishes near two-month low

Metal struggles as investors assess comments from Fed officials on unexpectedly high CPI data that has tempered hope for swift rate cuts
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Chocolate prices rise as cocoa surges to ...
Markets
3.
Citi predicts dollar will jump 5% if Trumps wins ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Bitcoin rockets up to R1m mark
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Chocolate prices rise as cocoa surges to new record

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as investors assess US data

Markets

JSE improves as investors keep eyes peeled for direction

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.