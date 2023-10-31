Bengaluru — Gold steadied on Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings this week that could offer insights on global economy and policy outlook, but the safe-haven metal was set to end its best-performing month in almost a year as the Israel-Hamas war unfolded.
Spot gold advanced to as high as $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, the highest since mid-May, as investors bolted for safety amid the Middle East crisis. The rush for safety spurred gold from $1,809.50 on October 6, a day before Hamas’ attack on Israel, and set bullion on track for an 8% rise this month, the most since November 2022.
Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,994.15 an ounce by 3.06am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,003.60.
“It appears that Israel taking a slightly more measured approach to its incursion into Gaza has eased fears slightly of a broadening crisis in the Middle East,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com. “However, the move back below $2,000 is only marginal, and the price still reflects heightened risks of an escalation in the conflict.”
Investors’ focus this week is on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision Wednesday, followed by US monthly jobs report Friday.
“Provided the conflict does not spread into key oil-producing countries, the Fed’s higher-for-longer narrative should see some of the risk premium associated with gold unwind over the next few weeks,” TD Securities said in a note.
The Bank of Japan is expected to revise its inflation forecasts and discuss additional tweaks to its bond yield control at its meeting on Tuesday. The Bank of England’s decision is due Thursday.
In other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.17 and platinum was down 0.1% to $928.58, with both set for monthly gains. Palladium eased 0.3% to $1,124.69 and eyed an over 9% decline this month.
Gold on track for biggest monthly rise in almost a year
Bengaluru — Gold steadied on Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings this week that could offer insights on global economy and policy outlook, but the safe-haven metal was set to end its best-performing month in almost a year as the Israel-Hamas war unfolded.
Spot gold advanced to as high as $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, the highest since mid-May, as investors bolted for safety amid the Middle East crisis. The rush for safety spurred gold from $1,809.50 on October 6, a day before Hamas’ attack on Israel, and set bullion on track for an 8% rise this month, the most since November 2022.
Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,994.15 an ounce by 3.06am GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $2,003.60.
“It appears that Israel taking a slightly more measured approach to its incursion into Gaza has eased fears slightly of a broadening crisis in the Middle East,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com. “However, the move back below $2,000 is only marginal, and the price still reflects heightened risks of an escalation in the conflict.”
Investors’ focus this week is on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision Wednesday, followed by US monthly jobs report Friday.
“Provided the conflict does not spread into key oil-producing countries, the Fed’s higher-for-longer narrative should see some of the risk premium associated with gold unwind over the next few weeks,” TD Securities said in a note.
The Bank of Japan is expected to revise its inflation forecasts and discuss additional tweaks to its bond yield control at its meeting on Tuesday. The Bank of England’s decision is due Thursday.
In other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.17 and platinum was down 0.1% to $928.58, with both set for monthly gains. Palladium eased 0.3% to $1,124.69 and eyed an over 9% decline this month.
Reuters
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, with focus on the Fed and MTBPS
WATCH: Market Report
Oil drops after soaring 3% on Friday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
JSE on track for third monthly loss in a row but gold shares buck the trend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.