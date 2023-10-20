MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid rising US Treasury yields
Market participants are keeping a close eye on the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East
20 October 2023 - 18:34
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Friday as investors digested Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments which saw US Treasury yields rise to a 16-year high.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note stood at 4.935% during early US trade on Friday, having hit 5.001% in the previous session. Yields rose after comments by Powell suggested the Fed is likely to keep rates steady, damping hopes of rate cuts. The first time it traded above that level was July 20 2007, when it yielded as high as 5.029%, reported Bloomberg...
