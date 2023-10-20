Gold at three-month peak as demand rises on Middle East crisis

Bengaluru — Gold prices hit a three-month high on Friday and were set for a second straight weekly gain, with demand bolstered by the Middle East conflict and expectations that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are nearing an end.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,978.17/oz by 3.32am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20. US gold futures added 0.5% to $1,990.50.
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside,” implying that an expected ground invasion to annihilate Hamas could be nearing.
“There is fear that it’s [Israel-Hamas war] going to escalate into something of a broader regional crisis, potentially a protracted conflict ... So we are seeing investors positioning in safe havens,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.
Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen 2.4% this week.
“Gold prices were supported as fears of another Fed rate hike in 2023 subside. We remain neutral towards gold prices for 2023, expecting prices to average $1,950/oz,” Fitch Solutions said in a note.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to the Economic Club of New York agreed “in principle” that the rise in yields was helping to further tighten financial conditions and “at the margin” might lessen the need for additional rate increases.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.
Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan said recent data and higher bond market borrowing costs give the central bank space to deliberate on its next monetary policy move.
Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.01/oz, but was heading for a second weekly rise. Platinum rose 0.1% to $891.88 and palladium climbed 0.3% to $1,116.82.
