Gold at three-month peak as demand rises on Middle East crisis

Spot gold lifts 0.2% amid expectations that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are nearing an end

20 October 2023 - 07:55
by Brijesh Patel
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE
Bengaluru — Gold prices hit a three-month high on Friday and were set for a second straight weekly gain, with demand bolstered by the Middle East conflict and expectations that the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are nearing an end.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,978.17/oz by 3.32am GMT, after hitting its highest since July 20. US gold futures added 0.5% to $1,990.50.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant told troops gathered at the Gaza border on Thursday that they would soon see the Palestinian enclave “from inside,” implying that an expected ground invasion to annihilate Hamas could be nearing.

“There is fear that it’s [Israel-Hamas war] going to escalate into something of a broader regional crisis, potentially a protracted conflict ... So we are seeing investors positioning in safe havens,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen 2.4% this week.

“Gold prices were supported as fears of another Fed rate hike in 2023 subside. We remain neutral towards gold prices for 2023, expecting prices to average $1,950/oz,” Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to the Economic Club of New York agreed “in principle” that the rise in yields was helping to further tighten financial conditions and “at the margin” might lessen the need for additional rate increases.

Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan said recent data and higher bond market borrowing costs give the central bank space to deliberate on its next monetary policy move.

Markets are widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates on hold at its policy meeting next month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Spot silver eased 0.1% to $23.01/oz, but was heading for a second weekly rise. Platinum rose 0.1% to $891.88 and palladium climbed 0.3% to $1,116.82.

Reuters

Caledonia eyes funding options to build biggest gold mine in Zimbabwe

Caledonia, which plans to construct the Bilboes mine over two years, is doing studies to find solutions to cut the upfront capital required
Companies
16 hours ago

JAMIE MCGEEVER: For investors, Middle East conflict rarely moves dial for long

The global economic cycle and US monetary policy usually hold sway
Opinion
3 hours ago

Gold slips after rally, but holds above $1,900 amid Israel-Hamas war

The bullion is likely to remain in focus for traders seeking to buy dips, which makes $1,920 and $1,900 an of area of interest, analyst says
Markets
4 days ago
