Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand swings above R19

Business Day TV talks to forex structurer from RMB, Rayno Nigrini

16 August 2023 - 21:13
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The local unit is taking strain, and is trading above the R19 mark against the dollar. The performance has mainly due to international factors like the stronger dollar and the health of the Chinese economy. Business Day TV caught up with forex structurer from RMB for more detail on the currency scene.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
3.
WATCH: Rand swings above R19
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as focus shifts to ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.