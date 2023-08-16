WATCH: Rand swings above R19

The local unit is taking strain, and is trading above the R19 mark against the dollar. The performance has mainly due to international factors like the stronger dollar and the health of the Chinese economy. Business Day TV caught up with forex structurer from RMB for more detail on the currency scene.
