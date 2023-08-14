Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont, Gold Fields

Business Day TV talks to Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital

14 August 2023 - 16:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys, provides technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont and Gold Fields.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

