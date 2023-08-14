The rand traded at its weakest level in two months
Governing party knows continued blackouts are huge threat to its electoral support
HCI and operator Ithuba are early front-runners for multibillion-rand contract
Business Day TV talks to Sunday Times reporter Unathi Nkanjeni
Philips shares rise as Exor takes 15% for about €2.6bn
Consumers are constantly making plans to make ends meet, which negatively affects productivity: their attention is on other important matters
Truffle hunting, on-field soccer tips or cocktail masterclass on offer to new breed of traveller
Pressure builds on the country’s financial markets following Javier Milei's shock win
Cameron Smith of Australia posted a three-under-par 68 to complete a wire-to-wire victory at LIV Golf Bedminster on Sunday in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Denis Droppa takes a final ride on the BMW R 1250 GS before it gets an engine upsize
Founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys, provides technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont and Gold Fields.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont, Gold Fields
Business Day TV talks to Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital
Founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys, provides technical analysis on Woolworths, Richemont and Gold Fields.
