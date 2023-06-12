Gold edges down as dollar holds firm before Bank meetings

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA
The bank still faces legal challenges over its ties to the disgraced financier
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
Bengaluru — Gold prices dipped on Monday as the US dollar edged higher, and investors positioned for a series of major central bank policy meetings this week, with a likely pause in interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,954.78 per ounce by 2.35am GMT (4.35am). US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,969.10.
Markets in Australia were closed on Monday due to a public holiday.
“While the Fed is expected to hold their interest rate, they are unlikely to deliver a dovish undertone required to tempt gold bulls back to the table in a meaningful way,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
Gold prices climbed 0.7% for the week ended Friday, helped by a more-than-1% jump on Thursday after a surge in US weekly jobless claims.
However, the dollar index held firm, making bullion less appealing for overseas buyers.
The release of US consumer price index and producer price index data on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, are also on investors’ radar, as a hotter CPI number could alter rate expectations.
Fed fund futures show a 71.2% probability that the US central bank will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5%-5.25% range when its two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.
Lower rates lift the appeal of the zero-yield asset.
The Fed is more likely to announce “a pause with a hawkish warning” as they want to keep inflation expectations under pressure, Simpson said, adding, bullion does not appear to be in any hurry to break out of the $1,935-$1,985 range.
In the physical market, retail gold demand slowed in top consumers China and India last week, forcing dealers to offer discounts, with volatile prices in India prompting buyers to delay purchases.
Spot silver shed 0.7% to $24.107 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,000.48.
Palladium fell 0.7% to $1,313.77 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold edges down as dollar holds firm before Bank meetings
The Fed is unlikely to deliver a dovish undertone required to tempt bulls back to the table, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices dipped on Monday as the US dollar edged higher, and investors positioned for a series of major central bank policy meetings this week, with a likely pause in interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,954.78 per ounce by 2.35am GMT (4.35am). US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,969.10.
Markets in Australia were closed on Monday due to a public holiday.
“While the Fed is expected to hold their interest rate, they are unlikely to deliver a dovish undertone required to tempt gold bulls back to the table in a meaningful way,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.
Gold prices climbed 0.7% for the week ended Friday, helped by a more-than-1% jump on Thursday after a surge in US weekly jobless claims.
However, the dollar index held firm, making bullion less appealing for overseas buyers.
The release of US consumer price index and producer price index data on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, are also on investors’ radar, as a hotter CPI number could alter rate expectations.
Fed fund futures show a 71.2% probability that the US central bank will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5%-5.25% range when its two-day meeting ends on Wednesday.
Lower rates lift the appeal of the zero-yield asset.
The Fed is more likely to announce “a pause with a hawkish warning” as they want to keep inflation expectations under pressure, Simpson said, adding, bullion does not appear to be in any hurry to break out of the $1,935-$1,985 range.
In the physical market, retail gold demand slowed in top consumers China and India last week, forcing dealers to offer discounts, with volatile prices in India prompting buyers to delay purchases.
Spot silver shed 0.7% to $24.107 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.8% to $1,000.48.
Palladium fell 0.7% to $1,313.77 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold heads for weekly rise on hopes Fed will delay rate hikes
EDITORIAL: Sustainability and finance
Asian shares hesitate before Bank meetings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.