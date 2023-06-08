The surprise interest-rate increase by the Bank of Canada follows an unexpected rate hike in Australia earlier this week
The JSE was slightly weaker on Thursday morning while its global peers were mixed as investors digested a surprise hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC).
The BoC announced on Wednesday that it raised the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%, after its June policy meeting. The decision came in higher than the market’s expectation of 4.5%...
JSE slips as investors reassess risk for more rate hikes
