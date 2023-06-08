Markets

JSE slips as investors reassess risk for more rate hikes

The surprise interest-rate increase by the Bank of Canada follows an unexpected rate hike in Australia earlier this week

08 June 2023 - 11:55 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly weaker on Thursday morning while its global peers were mixed as investors digested a surprise hike by the Bank of Canada (BoC).

The BoC announced on Wednesday that it raised the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75%, after its June policy meeting. The decision came in higher than the market’s expectation of 4.5%...

