MARKET WRAP: Rand gains momentum on Brics news

Sentiment buoyed after the government says it will discuss moving bloc’s summit to China, easing fears of a crisis

07 June 2023 - 19:02 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand firmed to the strongest level in almost four weeks on Wednesday, gaining for the fifth consecutive session after the government said would consider moving a Brics summit out of the country. 

The unit currency briefly strengthened to below R19/$ as “the geopolitical risk premium surrounding SA Inc seems to be unwinding, allowing the rand to retreat from its massively oversold position”, RMB analysts said in a note...

