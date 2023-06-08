Supply vs demand forces keep oil steady

The surprise interest-rate increase by the Bank of Canada follows an unexpected rate hike in Australia earlier this week
London — Oil steadied on Thursday as tighter supply resulting from Saudi Arabia’s pledged production cut and a potential pause to US interest-rate hikes offset worries over demand weakness and a global economic slowdown.
At an Opec+ meeting on Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it would cut its crude output by 1-million barrels per day (bpd) in July on top of a broader deal to limit supply into 2024 as the producer group seeks to boost flagging prices.
Brent crude fell 8c, or 0.1%, to $76.87 a barrel by 8.10am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 8c, or 0.1%, to $72.61.
“With the Opec+ meeting out of the way, focus is now shifting towards the next move the Fed will make when it meets next week,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.
There is growing consensus that the central bank will skip a rate hike, which could lift oil prices even before falling supply starts draining global oil inventories, Varga added.
Economists polled by Reuters expect that the US Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting. But a significant minority expects at least one more increase in 2023.
The dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, making oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.
Both oil benchmarks settled up about 1% on Wednesday, supported by the Saudi plan, though gains remained capped by rising US fuel stocks and weak Chinese economic data.
“Oil prices have been attempting to recover lately,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong. "But it has been a struggle."
A larger than expected rise in US petrol inventories raised concern over demand while US crude stockpiles registered a small decline of 451,000 barrels.
