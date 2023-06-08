Markets

Supply vs demand forces keep oil steady

The dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, making oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies

08 June 2023 - 11:53 Alex Lawler
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil steadied on Thursday as tighter supply resulting from Saudi Arabia’s pledged production cut and a potential pause to US interest-rate hikes offset worries over demand weakness and a global economic slowdown.

At an Opec+ meeting on Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it would cut its crude output by 1-million barrels per day (bpd) in July on top of a broader deal to limit supply into 2024 as the producer group seeks to boost flagging prices.

Brent crude fell 8c, or 0.1%, to $76.87 a barrel by 8.10am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 8c, or 0.1%, to $72.61.

“With the Opec+ meeting out of the way, focus is now shifting towards the next move the Fed will make when it meets next week,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

There is growing consensus that the central bank will skip a rate hike, which could lift oil prices even before falling supply starts draining global oil inventories, Varga added.

Oil slips amid global economic slowdown

Despite Saudi Arabia’s output cuts, weak economic conditions and rising fuel inventories keep pressure on prices
Markets
4 hours ago

Economists polled by Reuters expect that the US Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting. But a significant minority expects at least one more increase in 2023.

The dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, making oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Both oil benchmarks settled up about 1% on Wednesday, supported by the Saudi plan, though gains remained capped by rising US fuel stocks and weak Chinese economic data.

“Oil prices have been attempting to recover lately,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong. "But it has been a struggle."

A larger than expected rise in US petrol inventories raised concern over demand while US crude stockpiles registered a small decline of 451,000 barrels. 

Reuters

Oil slips amid global economic slowdown

Despite Saudi Arabia’s output cuts, weak economic conditions and rising fuel inventories keep pressure on prices
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil jumps $1 a barrel after news of Saudi plan to worsen output cuts

Saudi Arabia will probably continue doing whatever it takes to keep oil prices elevated, one analyst says
Markets
3 days ago

WATCH: Opec+ tightens global oil supply

Business Day TV speaks to David Elmes from the Warwick Business School
Markets
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains momentum on Brics news
Markets
2.
Gold edges higher amid expected Fed move
Markets
3.
Asian shares battle as investors fret about rate ...
Markets
4.
Oil slips amid global economic slowdown
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends the week strongly
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slips amid global economic slowdown

Markets

Oil tumbles as recession fears outweigh output cuts

Markets

Oil extends declines on deepening global economic concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.