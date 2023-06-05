Markets

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers

05 June 2023 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Tackling your questions tonight are independent analyst Karl Gevers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

