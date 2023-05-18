Markets

Oil dips as markets await clarity on US debt-ceiling talks

Despite previous gains from high US fuel demand, oil prices fell in early Thursday trade, influenced by uncertainty about the impending US debt-ceiling deal and potential rate hikes

18 May 2023 - 07:31 Stephanie Kelly and Sudarshan Varadhan
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3% in the previous session on optimism over US fuel demand.

Brent crude futures dipped 20c, or 0.3%, to $76.76 a barrel at 2.28am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also dropped 20c to $72.63 a barrel.

A sharp plunge in US gasoline inventories due to demand surging to the highest levels since 2021 and optimism surrounding negotiations over the US debt ceiling helped the main crude benchmarks settle more than $2 higher on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

On Thursday, investors were “awaiting further evidence that a deal will happen soon,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.

“Crude needs a clear signal that the US economy will avoid economic catastrophe or that China’s recovery is picking up steam,” he said.

Also weighing on prices was the increased probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The strength of April economic data in the US, in addition to improving optimism about the debt ceiling negotiations and the health of regional banking stocks overnight, have strengthened market expectations of a further hike, ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.

After a months-long standoff, Biden and McCarthy on Tuesday agreed to negotiate directly. A debt agreement needs to be reached and passed by both chambers of Congress before the government runs out of money to pay its bills, which could be as soon as June 1.

Reuters

Oil climbs on US plans to refill reserves

Market gets boost from expectations repurchase of oil will continue
Markets
2 days ago

Oil flat amid global economic jitters and US stockpile boost

As surprising growth in US crude inventories couples with uncertain economic data from the US and China, oil prices remain in a state of uneasy ...
Markets
1 day ago

Oil prices stable despite rise in US crude stock

The crude inventory build adds to concern about US growth
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker with focus on US ...
Markets
2.
Oil flat amid global economic jitters and US ...
Markets
3.
Oil dips as markets await clarity on US ...
Markets
4.
Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest ...
Markets
5.
Gold stable amid US debt talks and slight dollar ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.