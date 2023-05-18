Oil dips as markets await clarity on US debt-ceiling talks

Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The company is concerned about the structural decline in the public sector’s contribution to fixed investment and infrastructure
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
In efforts to mediate the Ukraine conflict, Li Hui begins his European peace tour by discussing strategies with Ukraine’s president and rejecting solutions involving territorial loss
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
Despite rising electric vehicle sales, the industry is struggling with infrastructure hurdles and grid connectivity issues to support a timely rollout of charging stations
Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3% in the previous session on optimism over US fuel demand.
Brent crude futures dipped 20c, or 0.3%, to $76.76 a barrel at 2.28am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also dropped 20c to $72.63 a barrel.
A sharp plunge in US gasoline inventories due to demand surging to the highest levels since 2021 and optimism surrounding negotiations over the US debt ceiling helped the main crude benchmarks settle more than $2 higher on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.
On Thursday, investors were “awaiting further evidence that a deal will happen soon,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda.
“Crude needs a clear signal that the US economy will avoid economic catastrophe or that China’s recovery is picking up steam,” he said.
Also weighing on prices was the increased probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
The strength of April economic data in the US, in addition to improving optimism about the debt ceiling negotiations and the health of regional banking stocks overnight, have strengthened market expectations of a further hike, ANZ Research said in a note on Thursday.
After a months-long standoff, Biden and McCarthy on Tuesday agreed to negotiate directly. A debt agreement needs to be reached and passed by both chambers of Congress before the government runs out of money to pay its bills, which could be as soon as June 1.
Reuters
Oil dips as markets await clarity on US debt-ceiling talks
Despite previous gains from high US fuel demand, oil prices fell in early Thursday trade, influenced by uncertainty about the impending US debt-ceiling deal and potential rate hikes
