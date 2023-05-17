Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker with focus on US debt-ceiling talks

Telkom’s share price plunges as much as 16%, leading JSE losses, as the group expects profit to plunge at least 85%

17 May 2023 - 19:06 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand on Wednesday revisited last week’s record levels while the JSE closed firmer amid mixed global peers as investors assessed debt-ceiling talks in the US. 

The local currency fell as much as 1.3% to an intraday worst of R19.3784/$ on “dollar strength fuelled by optimism that US congressional leaders can agree on a debt-ceiling deal within days”, said MyWealth Investment CEO Annatjie van Rooyen...

